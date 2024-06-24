Granada's famous Alhambra palace beefs up security with 'smart' cameras and a system to take down drones

Laura Ubago Granada Monday, 24 June 2024, 18:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Granada's famous Alhambra palace is set to improve its security with a new contract that has been signed to cover the next four years. The main new feature is the replacement of the conventional cameras with intelligent ones, which will be distributed strategically around the monument and will make the work of the staff, the personnel responsible for protecting the monument and its visitors more efficient.

A consultant analysed the weaknesses and then drew up the specifications requesting the improvements. Among them is a 10 per cent increase in the number of cameras - there are already a hundred in the grounds - and an additional security guard, as "they do a great job, which is necessary and effective," said the head of the Alhambra's security service, Pilar Guerrero.

Director of the Alhambra, Rodrigo Ruiz-Jiménez, explained that the monument has its own unique circumstances and that it is necessary to innovate in protection systems without altering the environment. They can install security elements in objects that already exist, such as a lamp, but the plasterwork cannot be protected like the paintings in a modern museum.

"The new cameras will help us to anticipate attacks. They will detect if someone is running, if someone is holding their hand to their chest, if visitors are going the wrong way, and that will save us time," said Ruiz-Jiménez.

According to the head of the security service, these 'smart' cameras will learn and can be 'taught'. In other words, the staff will teach the cameras things that need to be monitored. "They will be a great ally, although they will never replace the human touch of the people and their way of watching over the monument," said Pilar Guerrero.

The new cameras will be installed from the summer onwards and an anti-drone system will come into operation a little later, in the autumn. Using antennae with a coverage of more than ten kilometres, drones will be detected with greater precision and their signal can be inhibited making them fall to the ground so that they are no longer a threat.

The 'Alhambra Living Labs' project, in which the University of Granada (UGR) is participating, is also about to be born. With this digital project, it will be possible to study everything from cracks to visitor flows and to see how the monument is evolving down to the smallest detail without having to carry out experiments.

"The new security cameras will be one of the advances in this area. For other areas we will put out a call for ideas so that new technologies can present us with proposals that we don't know about, given the peculiarity of the conservation of the Alhambra," concluded Rodrigo Ruiz-Jiménez.