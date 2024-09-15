Sierra Nevada ski resort in south of Spain launches advance purchase of winter passes with big discounts on offer

Ideal Granada Sunday, 15 September 2024, 07:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Sierra Nevada ski and mountain resort in Andalucía's Granada province is this Monday launching the advance purchase of season and long-stay ski passes with discounts for the 2024/25 winter season in the south of Spain. In this new campaign, marking the 60th anniversary of the formation of the operator Cetursa Sierra Nevada, the resort will apply a special discount of 30% for 60 hours, from 9am on 16 September until 9pm on Wednesday 18 September. After this period, the same passes (seasonal, 10, 15 and 20-day passes) will have a 20% discount applied until 16 October.

One of the greatest advantages of the long-stay passes (10, 15 and 20 days) is the possibility of accumulating unused days for the following season. If for any reason you do not use all the days of the long-stay pass (10, 15 and 20 days) during the 24/25 season, these days can be added to the next 2025/26 season when you purchase a new pass of the same or longer duration. This ensures that the investment is not lost and you can continue to enjoy the snow the following year.

Another of the advantages added to the season and family season ski passes is being able to ski at night for free on the allocated slopes and also to use the ski lifts in summer.

On the other hand, customers who make purchases of more than 300 euros per person are given an "experience" voucher, which includes different activities and special offers. It consists of six codes to exchange for up to six days of night skiing, up to six tickets for the Los Peñones car park and up to six ski lift tickets for walkers in summer 2024. You can also give four friends, new Sierra Nevada Club members, a 50% discount on their first recharge for a day's skiing.

Another important advantage is the possibility of benefiting from a 50% discount on parking on specific dates of the 2024/2025 season calendar, which saves time (online purchase) and money when parking at the foot of the slopes. In addition, you can get a 10% discount on the rental of equipment, lockers and, this year as a novelty, also this discount on the activities of the Mirlo Blanco and Borreguiles.

New customers receive a free card when they purchase their ski pass during the advance purchase period and all users have the possibility of loading their ski pass on their mobile phone, as the resort has completed the implementation of the "Movil Pass" system, which was tested last season.