More ski slopes open in Granada's Sierra Nevada

The Antonio Zayas ski lift in the Sierra Nevada in Granada province opened on Wednesday 8 January to give access for the first time this season to the Cordón and Panorámica slopes in the Veleta area.

The 20 centimetres of new snow that fell on Monday 6 January will also allow the opening of the Emilio Reyes chairlift to put into service La Visera, the first black run to open this winter season.

By Tuesday 7 January the skiable surface had increased by a further four kilometres to 18, thanks to the opening of Tubo de Borreguiles and Veleta (partial) La Peña, Peñones and El Bosque. On Wednesday, 23 skiable kilometres are expected to be opened.

The resort's technicians have also inspected Laguna and Loma de Dílar, although these areas need more snow before they can open. La Laguna has a lack of snow on the accesses from Veleta and in the final part leading to the ski lift, while in the Loma de Dílar it will be necessary to work on the snowmaking system.