Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
More ski slopes open in Granada&#039;s Sierra Nevada
Skiing

More ski slopes open in Granada's Sierra Nevada

The resort has opened La Valeta and Visera after the 20 centimetres of snow recorded on Monday 6 January, which means there are now more than 23 skiable kilometres

Ideal

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 12:29

The Antonio Zayas ski lift in the Sierra Nevada in Granada province opened on Wednesday 8 January to give access for the first time this season to the Cordón and Panorámica slopes in the Veleta area.

The 20 centimetres of new snow that fell on Monday 6 January will also allow the opening of the Emilio Reyes chairlift to put into service La Visera, the first black run to open this winter season.

By Tuesday 7 January the skiable surface had increased by a further four kilometres to 18, thanks to the opening of Tubo de Borreguiles and Veleta (partial) La Peña, Peñones and El Bosque. On Wednesday, 23 skiable kilometres are expected to be opened.

The resort's technicians have also inspected Laguna and Loma de Dílar, although these areas need more snow before they can open. La Laguna has a lack of snow on the accesses from Veleta and in the final part leading to the ski lift, while in the Loma de Dílar it will be necessary to work on the snowmaking system.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  2. 2 Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025
  3. 3 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  5. 5 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  6. 6 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  7. 7 Another Christmas and New Year, a question of calendars
  8. 8 Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair
  9. 9 Age Concern starts 2025 with new weekly coffee morning venue in San Pedro
  10. 10 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Ideal. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish More ski slopes open in Granada's Sierra Nevada