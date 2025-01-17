Dutch investment fund acquires golf course in south of Spain

Mercedes Navarrete Granada Friday, 17 January 2025, 12:15 Compartir

Dutch investment fund Green Assets Capital BV has bought the Santa Clara de Otura golf course in Granada province with the intention of reopening the facility, which has been closed since 1 November 2022. The drought and financial problems led to the decision to close the course which was then owned by Global Golf.

The managers appointed in Spain by the new owner, an investment fund which works with "sustainable assets", have contacted the residents of the Santa Clara Golf residential area and informed them that their intention is to reopen the facility as soon as they resolve the latest legal dispute with the former managers, which is being dealt with in a court in Santa Fe.

They did not give dates, which will be determined through the courts, but what they did say is that they have already commissioned Catalan company Green Project, a specialist in the field, with the project to reopen the 18-hole golf course, which has become a wasteland since it closed.

The Dutch group is the second company to acquire the golf course since its closure. In May 2023, Catalan hotel group Ona acquired it when it was put up for auction. At the time the company told SUR's sister newspaper Ideal that it was acting as an advisor to promote the sale to a third party, an investment fund whose name was not revealed, but which did begin the process to resolve the outstanding issues.

The end of the works in progress

"It is a company that has experience in the sector, they manage several golf courses in Europe and their intention is to restart Santa Clara as soon as the courts rule," explained the president of the Entidad de Conservación Santa Clara Otura, Jesús Alarcón, who is in contact with the two managers appointed by the company. "They are business people and local residents and they will decide on the future work," Alcarón said.

The president of the Entidad de Conservación Santa Clara Otura explained that in February they plan to put out to tender a contract for the construction of playgrounds, green areas, new street lights and a new central street in the residential area. "If all goes well the work will be finished in September this year. With the project finalised and if the golf course resurfaces, the value that will be given to the homes will be very important," he added.