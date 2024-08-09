More than 65,000 euros for the restoration of Nasrid wall in Costa Tropical's Almuñécar

Ideal Friday, 9 August 2024, 12:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The medieval wall of the site of La Alfarería, in Calle San Crescencio in Almuñécar, has undergone a series of restoration work, specifically on a 12-metre stretch which was in very poor condition and in danger of ruin.

The intervention has been made possible thanks to a grant of 65,891, awarded by the Junta de Andalucía to the town hall, through the Munitur programme, aimed at places declared «tourist municipality of Andalucía».

The delegate for tourism, culture and sport, Fernando Egea, together with the mayor of the town, Juan José Ruiz Joya, and members of the local government, have verified the result of an action accompanied by an archaeological intervention from which astonishing results have been obtained.

Egea praised the municipality of Almuñécar for having been able to «combine perfectly culture, the defence of heritage, with tourism», congratulating the town hall for the use of «funds that are precisely for tourist municipalities».

The Junta's tourism delegate stressed that the intervention carried out «is very interesting from a heritage point of view», due to the recovery of a wall, but also due to the «archaeological intervention that has allowed us to discover the Zirid settlement, and even from earlier times».

For his part, the mayor of Almuñécar stressed that «with the government of Juanma Moreno, the delegates of the Junta are there to help us. »A government that has made a great commitment to Almuñécar, its culture and tourism, investing resources in projects as interesting and important as this restoration of the Alfarería wall, the new tourist office on the Altillo promenade and the artistic lighting of the Palacete de la Najarra.«

Ruiz Joya said, «We will soon be opening La Alfarería so that it can be visited as a cultural and archaeological heritage site, and so that children can take pottery workshops».

Restoration work

The work began with the clearing of vegetation and cleaning of the wall, and the restoration of all the hollows and gullies, caused apparently by earth from the wall being used as a degreasing agent for the pottery in the old workshop, which is still adjoining the wall.

The archaeological intervention links the wall and its defensive towers with other archaeological remains located in the Majuelo Castillo de San Miguel and other parts of the city. Although archaeological studies must continue, important data and new information have contributed to our knowledge of the walls of Almuñécar, both of the old Alcazaba and of the Nasrid medina, as well as the different alterations that were made to them during the Mudejar period, when the Christians used the labour of Muslim builders from the nearby Moorish quarter to rebuild the earthen walls in the traditional manner.

It has been found that the wall actually conceals an older wall, possibly built by the Zirids, who established a kingdom in Granada in the 11th century.

Moreover, these walls were built over earlier remains, apparently from the Roman and Phoenician-Punic periods. The possible location of a Roman gate over the Majuelo park, which was fortified in the Middle Ages, is very interesting. These military constructions demonstrate the complexity of the city's defences.

The continuation of the research opens up interesting perspectives on the historical importance of the city and the possibilities of enhancing the value of its monuments, allowing the vision of an exceptional ensemble and a future public visit, through an archaeological itinerary linking Majuelo and Castillo de San Miguel through the pottery, incorporating impressive viewpoints.