Hunter dies in south of Spain after accidentally shooting himself

A 38-year-old hunter died in Spain's Andalulcía region last Thursday from an accidental shot from his gun, which hit him in the side. It happened during a day of pigeon hunting in an area bordering the municipalities of Guadix and Baza, in the province of Granada.

Sources at the 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre said that it was at 10.25am when a call alerted them that the hunter had accidentally shot himself in a location near a restaurant in the Los Balcones area.

The 061 emergency health services were alerted, which sent an air ambulance to the scene, as well as the National Police and Guardia Civil, who have opened an investigation into the incident, according to 112 Andalucía.

Sources familiar with the case told Europa Press that the shot was fired accidentally after the man apparently stumbled while in the presence of his son who was accompanying him on the hunting trip, and who was the one who alerted the family, who live in Baza, in the north of the province of Granada.