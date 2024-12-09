Half-naked couple run over and killed while lying in middle of road in Spain

Carlos Morán Granada Monday, 9 December 2024, 10:41

Police in Spain have announced that the driver of a vehicle that ran over a man and a woman in their 50s that were lying half naked in the middle of a road in Andalucía's Granada province was not at fault.

The fatal accident happened on the road leading to the town of Molvízar on Sunday 1 December, and the police said that the driver could not have seen what was ahead of him. Dusk had given way to night and visibility was poor and the occupants of the vehicle, a local resident and two family members, at first thought they had hit an animal. However, they were horrified to discover it was two people, although exactly what the couple were doing in the middle of the road has left the police baffled.

Police officers and locals managed to lift the car and extract the bodies of the victims, which were trapped under the vehicle, and although one of them was apparently still breathing, the emergency services could do nothing to save their life.

The investigation began with many more questions than answers and Guardia Civil officers that they would probably never know what happened, because the only people who could explain died in the incident.

Foreign

The deceased were known to have been living in a dilapidated shack located a few metres from the scene of the accident. Inside the hut, the police officers found small doses of various drugs, presumably for self-consumption. The man was of foreign origin, but had lived on the Costa Tropical for several years. Both had relatives in the area, but apparently had little contact with them.

According to local sources, the woman occasionally worked as a cleaner and the man also carried out some agricultural work.

Everything suggests that the case will be closed both by the police and the courts, so what actually happened on the fateful night will forever remain a mystery.