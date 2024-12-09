Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Emergency services at the scene of the accident. Ideal
Half-naked couple run over and killed while lying in middle of road in Spain
112 incident

Half-naked couple run over and killed while lying in middle of road in Spain

The man and the woman in their 50s apparently lived in a ramshackle shed near the scene of the incident. Police investigators have already absolved the driver of the vehicle of any blame

Carlos Morán

Carlos Morán

Granada

Monday, 9 December 2024, 10:41

Police in Spain have announced that the driver of a vehicle that ran over a man and a woman in their 50s that were lying half naked in the middle of a road in Andalucía's Granada province was not at fault.

The fatal accident happened on the road leading to the town of Molvízar on Sunday 1 December, and the police said that the driver could not have seen what was ahead of him. Dusk had given way to night and visibility was poor and the occupants of the vehicle, a local resident and two family members, at first thought they had hit an animal. However, they were horrified to discover it was two people, although exactly what the couple were doing in the middle of the road has left the police baffled.

Police officers and locals managed to lift the car and extract the bodies of the victims, which were trapped under the vehicle, and although one of them was apparently still breathing, the emergency services could do nothing to save their life.

The investigation began with many more questions than answers and Guardia Civil officers that they would probably never know what happened, because the only people who could explain died in the incident.

Foreign

The deceased were known to have been living in a dilapidated shack located a few metres from the scene of the accident. Inside the hut, the police officers found small doses of various drugs, presumably for self-consumption. The man was of foreign origin, but had lived on the Costa Tropical for several years. Both had relatives in the area, but apparently had little contact with them.

According to local sources, the woman occasionally worked as a cleaner and the man also carried out some agricultural work.

Everything suggests that the case will be closed both by the police and the courts, so what actually happened on the fateful night will forever remain a mystery.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town gets environmental go ahead to develop on agricultural land
  2. 2

    Cheaper tolls on the AP-7 motorway won't work
  3. 3 New low emissions zone prompts owners to register more than 2,000 vehicles in Malaga city
  4. 4 Sabor a Málaga foodie fair showcases the best local products from around the province
  5. 5 Former Fleet Street cartoonist Peter Maddocks dies at his home in Spain
  6. 6 Late own goal robs Malaga CF of valuable derby win
  7. 7

    Doll's houses in search of a new home: one of the best collections in Spain that is up for sale for one million euros
  8. 8

    Speak my language
  9. 9 Noldi Schreck: The architect behind Puerto Banús
  10. 10 Fifty years of love and 30 newspaper adverts in SUR to shout it out to the world

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Half-naked couple run over and killed while lying in middle of road in Spain