This is the most dangerous stretch of road in the whole of Spain

Granada province in the Andalucía region is home to the most dangerous stretch of road in Spain according to the 'Evaluation of the State Road Network' report, prepared by the Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) and based on data from the period 2020-2022.

According to the report it is a 17.8 kilometre section of the N-323 national road, also known as the Bailén-Motril road, which is located between kilometre points 172.5 and 190.3; this corresponds to the route between the junction with the A-346 to Ugíjar, near the Rules dam and the town of Vélez de Benaudalla, and the point at which the road joins the GR-14, already in Motril.

According to data collected by RACE, a total of five major accidents were recorded, resulting in one fatality and four serious injuries. Even so, this is not the stretch of road in Granada with the highest gross road accident figures. There is another which appears on the list published by the motorists' club: a 16 kilometre stretch on the N-340, the national road which links the Granada province with Almeria.

It is located between kilometre points 312.9 and 328.9 between Almuñécar and Salobreña and which continues almost until meeting the aforementioned section of the N-323. There, the numbers are higher, with 11 accidents in the 2020-2022 period, which resulted in two fatalities and up to 11 seriously injured.

The average daily traffic intensity of traffic on the N-323 is just 2,140 vehicles, while on the road to Almería the figure is almost five times higher, at around 10,257. For this reason, the researchers point out that the higher the concentration of accidents in places with a lower volume of traffic, the higher the risk will be. This methodology, established by the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL), is used to carry out this type of study in most European countries.

Levels of risk

Using this methodology, the 17.8 kilometre stretch of the Bailén-Motril road exceeds the value of 90 for the risk index (RI), which makes it one of the eight of these characteristics that the study indicates in the whole of Spain.

The IR value in the 2020-2022 period climbed to 119.9 points, one and a half points above the second, located on the N-631, in Castile and Leon. Although this stretch of road has already appeared in previous reports, its risk level has escalated significantly in recent years: for example, in the 2017-2019 period the risk index was 36.8 points. Since then it has increased more than threefold.

In 2023, which is outside the scope of this study, there were at least two serious accidents in the vicinity of this stretch of road involving motorcyclists. One motorcyclist was killed and the other two were injured.