Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Sierra Nevada ski resort, in a file photo. ABC
Almost 80 jobs up for grabs at Sierra Nevada ski resort, but you&#039;ll have to move fast
Employment

Almost 80 jobs up for grabs at Sierra Nevada ski resort, but you'll have to move fast

Cetursa, the company that manages the winter resort, is looking for permanent staff although the opening date for the skiing season has not yet been announced

Guillermo Ortega

Granada

Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:55

Opciones para compartir

There is still no date set for the opening of the ski season in Granada's Sierra Nevada, but the company that manages the winter resort, Cetursa, is looking for new staff. This week it announced a call for 79 permanent staff positions.

All of these new recruits will have an indefinite contract on a permanent discontinuous basis and those selected will be distributed in eight positions, to be incorporated according to the needs of the service, as specified by Cetursa in its call for public employment.

"The call for applications is public and is open to all persons who, while fulfilling the general requirements, also meet the specific requirements for each position, and who, in addition, submit the application and documentation in the indicated manner", said Cetursa, which specifies that the general requirements are, among others, being of legal working age and not exceeding the ordinary retirement age, having Spanish nationality or that of a European country, or, failing this, having the right to free movement.

The registration period is open until 11.59pm today (Friday 11 October) and applications may be submitted via the website https://cetursa.es/es/trabaja-con-nosotros/ofertas-de-acceso-libre and must include supporting documentation and a list of the merits claimed in order to apply for the place.

The jobs offered are as follows: activities and rental (18 positions), ski lift exploration (24), customer service (1), control and ticketing (15), track marking and lifeguarding (11), ski lift machine operator (5), ski lift machine workshop (3) and environment and recycling (2).

In the assessment of applications academic qualifications will be taken into account (maximum four points: two points for secondary education and two points for intermediate or higher vocational training), a total of six points for additional training related to the post and up to 90 points for experience in the post for which the candidate is applying.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mijas to put troubled coastal path extension project out to tender for third time
  2. 2 Watch as waiting staff race around iconic Costa del Sol landmark to win big cash prizes
  3. 3 Peter Dougherty, Financial planner, BISSAN Wealth Management
  4. 4 Members of Costa del Sol sports club bowled over to get a new green
  5. 5 Popular Komando motorcycle festival to hit streets of Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Cancer association launches free healthy walking routes in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Bioparc Fuengirola: The world's tropical rainforests come to the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Cudeca marks World Hospice and Palliative Care Day with series of events this week
  9. 9 Nearby buildings evacuated as fire breaks out in Costa del Sol motorbike workshop
  10. 10 International puppet festival arrives in Axarquía towns and villages

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad