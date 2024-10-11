Almost 80 jobs up for grabs at Sierra Nevada ski resort, but you'll have to move fast

Guillermo Ortega Granada Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:55 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There is still no date set for the opening of the ski season in Granada's Sierra Nevada, but the company that manages the winter resort, Cetursa, is looking for new staff. This week it announced a call for 79 permanent staff positions.

All of these new recruits will have an indefinite contract on a permanent discontinuous basis and those selected will be distributed in eight positions, to be incorporated according to the needs of the service, as specified by Cetursa in its call for public employment.

"The call for applications is public and is open to all persons who, while fulfilling the general requirements, also meet the specific requirements for each position, and who, in addition, submit the application and documentation in the indicated manner", said Cetursa, which specifies that the general requirements are, among others, being of legal working age and not exceeding the ordinary retirement age, having Spanish nationality or that of a European country, or, failing this, having the right to free movement.

The registration period is open until 11.59pm today (Friday 11 October) and applications may be submitted via the website https://cetursa.es/es/trabaja-con-nosotros/ofertas-de-acceso-libre and must include supporting documentation and a list of the merits claimed in order to apply for the place.

The jobs offered are as follows: activities and rental (18 positions), ski lift exploration (24), customer service (1), control and ticketing (15), track marking and lifeguarding (11), ski lift machine operator (5), ski lift machine workshop (3) and environment and recycling (2).

In the assessment of applications academic qualifications will be taken into account (maximum four points: two points for secondary education and two points for intermediate or higher vocational training), a total of six points for additional training related to the post and up to 90 points for experience in the post for which the candidate is applying.