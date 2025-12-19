Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Entrance road to Lugros. Ideal
112 incident

Driver dies of heart attack and runs over his sister in Granada village

The accident, in which a second woman was also injured, happened on the outskirts of the municipality of Lugros

Sandra Martínez

Granada

Friday, 19 December 2025, 10:38

A 60-year-old man died of a heart attack while driving and, in consequence, ran over his sister and another woman in Lugros on Thursday.

The accident happened on Avenida de Mayo, on the outskirts of the Granada province village at around 4pm.

Firefighters were mobilised to the scene to secure the overturned car. The Guardia Civil are investigating the incident.

The woman who was run over was taken, in a private car, to a health centre in Purullena. Another woman was also injured in the accident.

