Driver dies of heart attack and runs over his sister in Granada village

A 60-year-old man died of a heart attack while driving and, in consequence, ran over his sister and another woman in Lugros on Thursday.

The accident happened on Avenida de Mayo, on the outskirts of the Granada province village at around 4pm.

Firefighters were mobilised to the scene to secure the overturned car. The Guardia Civil are investigating the incident.

The woman who was run over was taken, in a private car, to a health centre in Purullena. Another woman was also injured in the accident.