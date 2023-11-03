Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ibersol Almuñécar hotel. SUR
Costa Tropical on the south coast of Spain: ‘the destination has welcomed us with open arms’
Tourism

Costa Tropical on the south coast of Spain: 'the destination has welcomed us with open arms'

The four-star Ibersol Almuñécar Beach & Spa has seen an average occupancy rate of 90 per cent in its first six months in operation

Pilar García-Trevijano

Costa Tropical

Friday, 3 November 2023, 17:02

The Ibersol Almuñécar Beach & Spa hotel, located on the town’s San Cristóbal beach on Granada province’s Costa Tropical on the south coast of Spain, has closed for refurbishment after a "magnificent" opening. Rafael Albuixech, director of Ibersol Almuñécar and Ibersol Torremolinos, explained that the four-star establishment has maintained an average occupancy rate of 90 per cent in its first six months of operation.

Ibersol has been managing the hotel since March, which previously belonged to the Senator chain, an Almuñécar-based company that manages the Playacálida hotel.

Ibersol opened its doors in April and the destination has welcomed it "with open arms" according to Albuixech, who added that the company kept on the staff who had worked at the hotel under the previous management.

"Almuñécar-La Herradura has pleasantly surprised us. We want to invest in the hotel to improve our clients' experiences and that is why we have temporarily closed the doors," explained Albuixech.

Rafael Albuixech, director of Ibersol Almuñécar in the corridors of the hotel.
Rafael Albuixech, director of Ibersol Almuñécar in the corridors of the hotel. Javier Martín

The common areas and the 226 rooms of the hotel are to get a new look, while the façade and the swimming pool will also be modernised. The company, which does not usually close its establishments in the low season, intends to keep the hotel open for "as long as possible".

Albuixech explained that Spanish guest numbers have been very high since the hotel reopened in April and that the chain also operates in English-speaking, Scandinavian, French and German markets.

