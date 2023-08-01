Costa Tropical residents demand end to jet ski 'nuisance'

Sections
La Herradura
Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 08:22
About 60 people gathered on La Herradura beach (Granada province) on Sunday 30 July to call for more control over the rising number of jet skis that local organisations, companies and individuals have been calling a “nuisance” in recent years.
Citizens’ group Bahía Tranquila called on local authorities for just that; a ‘bahía tranquila’ (quiet bay) and distributed flyers outlining the rules for jet skis to people along the beach. “Distribution of the flyers will continue all summer”, said one of the organisers of Sunday's demonstration, Gráinne Ryder.
Ryder went on to say, “People all along the beach were very receptive to those handing out flyers,” but added: “We will have to wait and see what the authorities do the rest of the summer. Will the drone lead to fines? [will the] Guardia Civil continue to police the bay? Will jet ski drivers start obeying the rules? Lots of questions remain.”
Jennie Rhodes / Pilar García-Trevijano
The group plans to meet again in autumn to see whether their action and the introduction by the authorities of a drone to control the situation helped the problem over summer.
“We have succeeded in bringing public attention to this issue for the second year running. The question remains though will jet skis be allowed to continue ruining the summer experience on the water and in nearby communities,” Ryder pointed out.
Bahía Tranquila would like to see “a community-approved ban on jet skis in La Herradura, Punta La Mona and Cerro Gordo conservation zones”. Members believe that this would be the most cost-effective way to tackle the problem and would “free up the Guardia Civil and dramatically improve beach and maritime safety upon which coastal tourism in the area ultimately depends”.
SUR in English reported in July 2023 that Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall had introduced a drone to control jet skis and to warn beach-goers of the dangers.
