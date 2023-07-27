Costa Tropical residents to call for end to jet ski 'nuisance' The Bahía Tranquila citizens' group is organising a demonstration on Sunday 30 July starting at 10am in La Herradura and say that the recently introduced safety drone does not go far enough

Jennie Rhodes Costa Tropical

Following the announcement last week that Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall had introduced a drone service to control what have been described as ‘nuisance’ jet skis on Granada’s Costa Tropical, the local Bahía Tranquila movement is organising a demonstration on Sunday 20 July in La Herradura, as they believe that the measures don’t go far enough to stop the problem.

Organisers are inviting people to join them to “show their support for a quiet bay, without the presence of illegal behaviour and noise pollution caused by jet skis” and are encouraging people “to come on foot, swim, kayak or boat”.

Bahía Tranquila describes itself as a non-political citizens' platform based in Almuñécar-La Herradura that “demands measures from the authorities to guarantee safety and coexistence on the beaches of the Costa Tropical.”

The demonstration will begin at 10am at the the Canal Nautico in front of Peña Parda in La Herradura. Organisers explained that information leaflets on the restrictions for jet skis will be distributed to people on the beach during the demonstration.

Drone

Concerning the newly introduced drone, a spokesperson for the group said, “We haven’t yet seen if the drone is effective in leading to fines and impounding of jet skis - but we want to remind the authorities that we expect results.”

They went on to say, “our demo is to keep the pressure on local authorities - to show our support for the Guardia Civil, Local Police and town council finally working together to crack down on illegal jet ski activity this summer, but above all and simply put we want the horrendous droning noise and harassment of others on the water to stop.” They highlighted that the Guardia Civil has started to fine jet ski users.

Bahía Tranquila members argue that as well as the popular beaches, there are also two marine conservation areas nearby where the group is calling for the authorities to prevent “a small minority of antisocial and reckless people on jet skis” so that “people can enjoy all its beauty, dolphins, coral, and other endangered marine life”.

Inconsiderate

Last week SUR reported on the introduction of a drone to control the use of jet skis and to warn beach-goers of the risk in the Costa Tropical towns. The service started two weeks ago and will operate between 2 and 8pm from Thursday to Sunday in July and then every day of the week in August.

For several summers the proliferation of jet skis and the misuse of these watercraft and boats has been a nuisance to bathers, local residents, beach bars and restaurants and companies offering water activities who abide by the regulations.

The introduction of the drone comes after many years of campaigning by local organisations and individuals as SUR in English reported last summer.

La Herradura-Almunecar environmental association Amigos del Mar launched a campaign in May 2021 in response to the noise pollution and risk from "inconsiderate jet ski drivers" who they said are endangering divers, swimmers and other beach goers, as well as disturbing aquatic life.

Petition

The association also argued that the "continuous noise" was affecting thousands of residents and holiday makers who want to enjoy peace in their homes and apartments. One resident said: “We love this place but the noise has become intolerable on weekends with the jet skis racing around for hours.”

By June 2022 one thousand people had signed a petition calling for action against the “increasing nuisance” of jet skis along Granada's Costa Tropical. According to a statement released by Bahía Tranquila, a non-political citizens' platform based in Almuñécar - La Herradura, in May 2023, by then the number of signatures had risen to 2,000.