Work to install the lights around Almuñécar started on Monday 11 December.
Christmas kicks off on Costa Tropical on Friday 15 December
Christmas 2023

Delays to the lights being switched on in Almuñécar (Granada province) have been caused by the original company pulling out

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 13:01

The Christmas lights in Almuñécar (Granada province) are due to be switched this Friday, 15 December, at 7.20pm. They should have been switched on earlier, however the company originally awarded the contract to install the lights pulled out, meaning a different one had to be found.

"This year, the company that was awarded the contract resigned and a new contract was awarded to the next company, which delayed the installation", explained the councillor for fiestas, Alberto García Gilabert.

Work began to install the lights on Monday 11 December and is expected to last until Friday. A total of 40 streets will be decorated around the town.

As well as the switch-on on Friday, there is also a street parade starting at 6pm and a video-mapping show at 7pm on Plaza de la Constitución which will be projected onto the town hall building.

The lights are due to be switched on at 7.20pm and at 8pm in Plaza de Marruecos a Christmas playground will be opened. There will be a flamenco Zambombá on Plaza de la Palma, near Calle Real, organised by the Cofradía de los Gitanos (holy week brotherhood) at 9pm.

