Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Borreguiles ski station, with snow and Saharan dust. Sierra Nevada
Why is the snow a shade of brown in Spain&#039;s normally pristine Sierra Nevada ski resort?
Weather

Why is the snow a shade of brown in Spain's normally pristine Sierra Nevada ski resort?

An episode of 'calima' is responsible for the unusual hue the slopes in Granada province have taken on this week

D. C.

Granada

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 13:54

Opciones para compartir

A radical change in the weather has left all kinds of destruction in the south of Spain this week. While some areas have suffered torrential rain and rivers have burst their banks, others have had snow and even a dusting of sand from the Sahara desert.

This was the case in the Sierra Nevada, which on Monday 28 October was covered with a white blanket. However, by Tuesday it had taken on a brown hue due to the arrival of 'calima' dust in suspension in the atmosphere.

It is not the first time this has happened. Andalucía's proximity to Africa and specifically to the Sahara, means that the region often experiences showers of 'mud' caused by the calima mixing with rain. The presence of this Saharan sand is more characteristic in summer but can occur at any time of year.

The calima is "already making a mess of the first snow in the Sierra Nevada", commented @Samuel_MR17 on X, a regular social media commentator on Granada province's weather.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  3. 3 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  4. 4 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  5. 5 Fuengirola offers free shuttle bus for people visiting municipal cemetery this week
  6. 6 More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
  7. 7 More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3
  8. 8 Ticket theft clouds San Pedro's high-profile Copa del Rey clash
  9. 9 Construction of dementia day care centre in Benalmádena finally begins after 14-year delay
  10. 10 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad