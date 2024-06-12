Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aquatropic in Almuñécar opens on Thursday 13 June. SUR
Water park on Spain&#039;s Costa Tropical gets ready to make a splash this summer
Water park on Spain's Costa Tropical gets ready to make a splash this summer

Aquatropic in Almuñécar, with spectacular views of the Mediterranean, opens it doors on Thursday 13 June and promises "plenty of entertainment every day"

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 14:14

The popular Aquatropic water park in Almuñécar on the Costa Tropical in Granada province opens its doors for the summer season on Thursday 13 June.

Located on the seafront, it is the only salt water park in Andalucía, according to a statement from Almuñécar town hall. As well as the slides and pools, there are also eating places and shaded areas to escape the sun.

This year the attraction park promises "a varied calendar of events, musical performances, dance, magic, gymnastics and many more surprises, so there will be plenty of entertainment every day".

Aquatropic, which first opened in 1989, also offers whirlpool baths, Balinese-style beds and a chill out area "with spectacular views of the Mediterranean".

Until the end of June there will be 60 people working at the attraction, rising to 75 staff in July and August, of whom 24 are lifeguards.

For tickets, opening hours and further information click here.

