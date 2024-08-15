Amazon seeks 100 staff for its new logistics centre in south of Spain

Alberto Flores Granada Thursday, 15 August 2024, 15:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There is a great new job offer up for grabs in Andalucía's Granada province with 100 vacancies to be filled to work in the new Amazon logistics centre located in Escúzar.

The American online retailing giant has just announced some interesting job offers with a multitude of vacancies to fill available through ETT Manpower , an unbeatable opportunity to work for one of the largest companies in the world.

This new job offer comes on the occasion of the expansion of the Amazon logistics centre located in Escúzar and the company is looking for people to fill warehouse positions on both a part-time and full-time basis. However, the hiring is done through the aforementioned temporary employment agency, not directly with Amazon.

Although the contracts are not directly with the American company, the staff hired will have the same rights and conditions as the rest of Amazon's workers. That is, a salary of between 9.80 and 12.25 euros per hour, depending on whether or not they work night shifts. This is equivalent, although it is not stated in the job offer, to a gross monthly salary of between 1,500 and 1,700 euros.

Requirements to work at Amazon

The duties to be performed in each of the 100 positions offered are mostly loading and unloading goods. In addition, the employees would also receive incoming packages, record data in the computer system and carry out various quality controls.

The requirements to obtain one of the positions are to be of legal working age and to have your own vehicle to travel to the place of work. In addition, ETT Manpower stresses the importance of being available to work morning, afternoon or night shifts from Monday to Sunday. Lastly, although not essential, previous experience will be valued.