Almuñécar's popular tourist train. SUR
All aboard the Costa Tropical tourist train

The first departure of Almuñécar’s ‘Trópico Express’ will be at 6.45pm on Saturday 1 July and it will run until midnight every evening until September

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Friday, 30 June 2023, 12:16

Almuñécar's 'Trópico Express' tourist train starts a new summer season on Saturday 1 July. The popular attraction, driven by Fernando Matías, is scheduled to start at 6.45pm from Paseo del Altillo and will continue its journey along the San Cristóbal - Chinasol promenade, up Calle Guadix towards Avenida Costa del Sol, Carrera de la Concepción and Avenida Rey Juan Carlos I, down Paseo Puerta del Mar and continue along Paseo de Reina Sofía and Paseo Velilla and back to Chinasol. It will run until midnight, with the last pick up at Paseo Velilla at 11.30pm.

Tickets for the tourist train can be purchased on the train itself and cost four euros for children and five euros for adults.

Timetable:

Paseo del Altillo: 18:45 / 19:45 / 20:45 / 21:45 / 22:45

Paseo San Cristóbal - Chinasol : 19:00 / 20:00 / 21:00 / 22:00 / 22:00 / 23:00

Plaza Acuario (Kuwait): 19:10 / 20:10 / 21:10 / 22:10 / 23:10.

Paseo Velilla: 19:30 / 20:30 / 21:30 / 22:30 / 23:30.

