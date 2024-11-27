Casting call in Jerez: you could be part of an international British series

La Voz Cadiz Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 20:17

On 4 December the Claustros de Santo Domingo in Jerez de la Frontera will host a casting call for an international British series that will soon be filmed in the city as well as in other locations in Cadiz and elsewhere in Andalucía.

In a statement Jerez city council has announced the auditions for aspiring actors and actresses. Madrid-based Mamen Films SL is the casting company looking to select women and men aged between 18 and 75 , as well as boys and girls from four to 12 years old. Besides the age requirements, those interested in applying must be caucasian and of Arab, Gypsy or Asian ethnicity for the series.

Jerez city hall's department for tourism and promoting the area is collaborating in this casting via the council's Film Office, which was set up in 2016. Casting will take place in Los Claustros on 4December from 11am to 1pm and then from 3pm to 7pm .

This activity also has collaborative support from Jerez council's culture department and European Capital of Culture.

For more information, those interested can consult the website www.pilarmoyacasting.com/formulario or write an email to: serieinternacional@gmail.com as detailed in the city council's press release.