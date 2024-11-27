Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Casting call in Jerez: you could be part of an international British series
Film and TV

Casting call in Jerez: you could be part of an international British series

Filming will begin soon in the city and in different parts of Cadiz province and there's a range of requirements to secure a part

La Voz

Cadiz

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 20:17

On 4 December the Claustros de Santo Domingo in Jerez de la Frontera will host a casting call for an international British series that will soon be filmed in the city as well as in other locations in Cadiz and elsewhere in Andalucía.

In a statement Jerez city council has announced the auditions for aspiring actors and actresses. Madrid-based Mamen Films SL is the casting company looking to select women and men aged between 18 and 75 , as well as boys and girls from four to 12 years old. Besides the age requirements, those interested in applying must be caucasian and of Arab, Gypsy or Asian ethnicity for the series.

Jerez city hall's department for tourism and promoting the area is collaborating in this casting via the council's Film Office, which was set up in 2016. Casting will take place in Los Claustros on 4December from 11am to 1pm and then from 3pm to 7pm .

This activity also has collaborative support from Jerez council's culture department and European Capital of Culture.

For more information, those interested can consult the website www.pilarmoyacasting.com/formulario or write an email to: serieinternacional@gmail.com as detailed in the city council's press release.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Junta de Andalucía considers third marina for eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Residents oppose plans for recycling and landfill centre near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  3. 3 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'
  4. 4 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  5. 5 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  6. 6 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  7. 7 Marbella real estate pioneer among those recognised by CIT business awards
  8. 8 Christmas lights switched on in Marbella and San Pedro
  9. 9 German supermarket chain Aldi opens first store in Torre del Mar
  10. 10 Collegium Musicum choir prepare for two Christmas concerts on the coast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Casting call in Jerez: you could be part of an international British series