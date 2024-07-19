Murder-suicide attempt in Cadiz province: woman stabs her severely autistic son then attempts suicide

Colpisa Friday, 19 July 2024, 13:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 61-year-old woman stabbed her 28-year-old son, who has severe autism, in the chest on Monday in the town of Chipiona in Cadiz province. The mother later attempted suicide, although both are still alive and out of danger.

According to 'Diario de Cádiz', the Guardia Civil has begun an investigation to find out what could have led the mother to attempt to murder her own son. The incident took place in Calle Chopo, near Parque Blas Infante and Avenida Rota. A third party, whose identity and relationship to the two people involved is unknown, was the one to raise the alarm and alert police by calling 112.

When a Guardia Civil patrol arrived at the scene, they found the young man with a stab wound to the chest and the woman with a few wounds, also to the chest. Both were taken to the hospital in Jerez where they are recovering from their injuries.

The house where the incident took place was sealed off with tape and officers from the Guardia Civil's criminalistics section attended to carry out the first visual inspection and to begin the formal investigation.