Well-known actor drowns on a Costa de la Luz beach in Spain

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 14:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Madrid actor Julián Ortega has died at the age of 41 after drowning on a beach in Barbate on the Costa de la Luz in Andalucía's Cadiz province. The actor had been in a number of popular Spanish television series such as Cristo Rey, Élite and Velvet.

The announcement of the death was made by Spain's national union of actors and actresses, who sent their sincere condolences to the family of the actor through social media networks. "From the Unión de Actores y Actrices, we send our most sincere condolences to the actor's family and friends," the message said.

Son of the actress Gloria Muñoz and the director and actor José Antonio Ortega, he has worked in theatre in different genres - classical and contemporary - and, specifically, he starred in Ira, a play he wrote himself, with his mother, who performed in the play.

Ortega also worked in the Spanish series El pueblo, Las Chicas del Cable, Centro Médico, Cuéntame, La que se Avecina, La Señora, Policías and Siete Vidas since he started out in the entertainment world in 1996. He has more recently been part of the cast of 4 Estrellas and Sentimos las Molestias.