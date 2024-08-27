Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Well-known actor drowns on a Costa de la Luz beach in Spain
112 incident

Well-known actor drowns on a Costa de la Luz beach in Spain

The 41-year-old was a familiar figure in the theatre world and he also regularly appeared in a number of popular television series

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 14:24

Opciones para compartir

The Madrid actor Julián Ortega has died at the age of 41 after drowning on a beach in Barbate on the Costa de la Luz in Andalucía's Cadiz province. The actor had been in a number of popular Spanish television series such as Cristo Rey, Élite and Velvet.

The announcement of the death was made by Spain's national union of actors and actresses, who sent their sincere condolences to the family of the actor through social media networks. "From the Unión de Actores y Actrices, we send our most sincere condolences to the actor's family and friends," the message said.

Son of the actress Gloria Muñoz and the director and actor José Antonio Ortega, he has worked in theatre in different genres - classical and contemporary - and, specifically, he starred in Ira, a play he wrote himself, with his mother, who performed in the play.

Ortega also worked in the Spanish series El pueblo, Las Chicas del Cable, Centro Médico, Cuéntame, La que se Avecina, La Señora, Policías and Siete Vidas since he started out in the entertainment world in 1996. He has more recently been part of the cast of 4 Estrellas and Sentimos las Molestias.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents of Costa del Sol town threaten legal action over 9-million-euro electricity substation
  2. 2 Vandals target Costa del Sol cemetery and promenade
  3. 3 'Benchmark of Arab culture' returns to Benalmádena Pueblo
  4. 4 Estimated cost of new Costa del Sol theatre rockets by 36 per cent to hit 12 million euros
  5. 5 Winner lands 1,000-euro prize for heaviest catch during deep-sea fishing contest in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Higuerón Resort will once again host the Spanish Beach Volleyball Championships
  7. 7 Malaga village strengthens ties with Texas during twinning trip to USA
  8. 8 Registration period for open-air bars during Torremolinos fair opens
  9. 9 Mijas presents its customs, traditions and hospitality during tourist day festivities
  10. 10 Three injuries in a week creates major headache for Malaga CF

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad