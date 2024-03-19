Video: This is the moment residents of a Spanish town stopped thieves escaping on a motorbike after jewellery shop raid

M. Almagro Cadiz Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:10 | Updated 19:37h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Thieves fleeing from a jewellery shop in Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Andalucía's Cadiz province on Monday 18 March were prevented from getting away by local residents. The alleged criminals had just robbed the shop at around 10.30am when a group of people literally jumped on them. Their quick-thinking led to the arrest of the two men by National Police officers who arrived at the scene within moments of receiving the call.

The incident happened in the busy Calle Barrameda, near the El Pino bullring in broad daylight. The individuals, who were wearing blue overalls and had covered their faces with crash helmets, came out of the jeweller's shop and tried to get away on a motorbike. They were carrying two black rucksacks full of stolen goods including a large number of items of gold jewellery.

The first resident to foil their escape stood in front of the motorbike but the thieves responded by hitting them and at one point one member of the public was kicked in the back. However, eventually the members of the public managed to wrestle the thieves to the ground where they pinned them down until the police officers arrived and arrested them.

The jewellery shop suffered severe damage as the thieves used a large sledgehammer to smash the display cases, which they left behind and a gun, later discovered to be a compressed air pistol, was also found on the floor.

Officers seized the weapons, motorbike, two crash helmets, a spray can and two rucksacks containing jewellery. A number of people received minor injuries during the incident including the shop assistant. A police investigation has been launched.