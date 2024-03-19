Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Thieves pinned to the ground. La Voz Digital
Video: This is the moment residents of a Spanish town stopped thieves escaping on a motorbike after jewellery shop raid
Crime

Video: This is the moment residents of a Spanish town stopped thieves escaping on a motorbike after jewellery shop raid

The alleged criminals were wrestled to the ground by members of the public in the Cadiz province town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda

M. Almagro

Cadiz

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:10

Compartir

Thieves fleeing from a jewellery shop in Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Andalucía's Cadiz province on Monday 18 March were prevented from getting away by local residents. The alleged criminals had just robbed the shop at around 10.30am when a group of people literally jumped on them. Their quick-thinking led to the arrest of the two men by National Police officers who arrived at the scene within moments of receiving the call.

The incident happened in the busy Calle Barrameda, near the El Pino bullring in broad daylight. The individuals, who were wearing blue overalls and had covered their faces with crash helmets, came out of the jeweller's shop and tried to get away on a motorbike. They were carrying two black rucksacks full of stolen goods including a large number of items of gold jewellery.

The first resident to foil their escape stood in front of the motorbike but the thieves responded by hitting them and at one point one member of the public was kicked in the back. However, eventually the members of the public managed to wrestle the thieves to the ground where they pinned them down until the police officers arrived and arrested them.

Imagen principal - Video: This is the moment residents of a Spanish town stopped thieves escaping on a motorbike after jewellery shop raid
Imagen secundaria 1 - Video: This is the moment residents of a Spanish town stopped thieves escaping on a motorbike after jewellery shop raid
Imagen secundaria 2 - Video: This is the moment residents of a Spanish town stopped thieves escaping on a motorbike after jewellery shop raid

The jewellery shop suffered severe damage as the thieves used a large sledgehammer to smash the display cases, which they left behind and a gun, later discovered to be a compressed air pistol, was also found on the floor.

Officers seized the weapons, motorbike, two crash helmets, a spray can and two rucksacks containing jewellery. A number of people received minor injuries during the incident including the shop assistant. A police investigation has been launched.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wild boar filmed happily wandering through streets past shops and restaurants in Malaga city
  2. 2 Malaga megayacht marina puts up the 'full' sign
  3. 3 Can community swimming pools be filled with water from tanker lorries in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol?
  4. 4 Junta injects cash to squeeze last possible drop of usable water out of main reservoir that serves the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Malaga prisoner to be pardoned and released from jail early during Holy Week tradition
  6. 6 Popular Axarquía town in the running for prestigious national tourism award, and this is how you can vote for it
  7. 7 Spain must navigate 'group of death' to reach Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga
  8. 8 These are the two tourist hotspots in Malaga province that top the list of the happiest places in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad