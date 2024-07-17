This is the coolest town in Andalucía in summer and National Geographic loves it

C. L. Cadiz Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 19:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Although we all know that in the Andalucía in southern Spain the heat tends to predominate, especially in summer, there are some exceptions worth mentioning. Temperatures hover around 40C in many parts of the region on those long summer days. This makes it difficult to cope with the daily routine and makes it particularly difficult to get a good night's sleep during those hot, sultry nights. Many dream of escaping to cooler destinations, either on the coast or in the mountains, to escape the ravages of the heatwave in all those hotspots around Andalucía.

However, although it may not seem like it, there are options inland to beat the heat. One of those is in a town with a lot of charm and mild temperatures even in July and August. The average summer temperature is 21C, and highs rarely exceed 30 degrees.

This is the town of Grazalema, in the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park in Cadiz province. This municipality has been highlighted by the specialist magazine National Geographic as one of the villages in Spain where summer can best be enjoyed.

The unique topography of the area where Grazalema is located means that it enjoys a special microclimate thanks to its mountainous terrain. This place is known for being the area with the highest rainfall per square metre in Spain, making it a cool oasis away from the sweltering heat so typical of summer in Andalucía.

The season of moderate summer temperatures in Grazalema runs from 17th June to 12th September. During this period, the average daily maximum temperature is approximately 25C. August is the warmest month there, with minimums of around 14C and maximums around 25C.

Where nature and heritage abound

This picturesque white village is surrounded by a stunning natural landscape. Grazalema is ideal for lovers of hiking, nature and photography. The Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park offers numerous hiking and nature trails as well as spectacular panoramic views without having to walk far at all. It is also a bird-watching paradise, especially for birds of prey.

In addition, within the town itself you will discover traditional Andalusian architecture and history. Cobbled streets and whitewashed houses with red roof-tiles reflect the charms of the 'pueblos blancos' dotted around the region. The old town of Grazalema retains an authentic and picturesque atmosphere that attracts visitors from all over the world.

Grazalema is also rich in local culture and traditions. From its leather crafts to its local, award-winning cuisine, which includes typical dishes such as its chilled tomato soup and venison in sauce, all these reflect the unique identity of this place.