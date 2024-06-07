Summer opening date announced for Cadiz province's inland beach

The little artificial beach of Zahara de la Sierra, at the Arroyomolinos Recreational Area.

This dinky beach (Playita) near the white, hilltop village of Zahara de la Sierra, part of the Arroyomolinos recreational area, is one of the great retreats available in Cadiz province to enjoy the long, hot summer, and it now has an opening date for the 2024 season: Friday 14 June.

In the heart of a natural park, the cleanliness of its waters and the quality of its facilities and services have made it the place to be for many holidaymakers and a meeting-place for locals. Here's what you need to know...

Opening and closing dates

The beach will open to the public on Friday 14 June and will remain open until 15 September. It will be open from 11:00 to 19:00 in June and September, and one hour longer (11:00 to 20:00) in July and August.

Timetables

Open (all facilities, not just the beach): From 16 June to 10 September

-June and September:

Monday to Sunday: 11:00 to 19:00

-July and August:

Monday to Sunday: 11:00 to 20:00

-Cleaning days (Playita closed):

10 July

31 July

22 August

Entry prices

-Monday to Friday

Children (0-3 years): free of charge

Children (from 4 to 11 years old inclusive): 3 euros/day

Adults (12 years and over): 3.5 euros/day

Pensioners: 3 euros/day

-Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

Children (0-3 years): free of charge

Children (from 4 to 11 years old inclusive): 3,5 euros/day

Adults (12 years and over): 4.5 euros/day

Pensioners: 3.5 euros/day

Groups (requires a minimum of 15 people)*

Children and pensioners: 2 euros/day

Adults: 2.5 euros/day

*Discount valid only on working days and by prior arrangement at least 3 days in advance.

Location

The Arroyomolinos recreational area, located right at the foot of the Monte Prieto mountain range, just 300 metres from the Cueva del Susto cave system, is in kissing distance of the banks of Zahara's reservoir, in the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park.

It is a large space (63,362 square metres) between woodland and fruit orchards where the course of the river has been used to create a small artificial beach and where, especially in the summer months, you can enjoy the tranquillity that this place provides.

This recreational area has a bar/restaurant and a kiosk/beach bar right next to the bathing area. The bathing area is staffed by lifeguards and first aiders.

The water is treated and kept in perfect condition, and the water temperature is ideal for providing some cool relief from the intense heat of the summer months. It also offers free parking staffed by attendants throughout the day.

It has a paid activity area that includes 'El Bosque Suspendido' (The Hanging Forest), an aerial acrobatic area with ladders and walkways suspended between the trees, and a zip line.