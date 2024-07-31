City port in south of Spain sees out July with three cruise ships docked carrying almost 13,000 passengers

Beatriz Estévez Cadiz Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 09:59 | Updated 10:11h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Cadiz in the south of Spain will bid farewell to the month of July with three large cruise ships docked in the city's port and thousands of passengers spilling into the streets of the old town. On board the ships Aida Stella, Norwegian Viva and MSC Virtuosa some 12,743 tourists arrived earlier today, 31 July, ahead of schedule.

Initially there were due to be four ships that were going to call at the port of Cadiz, but eventually the Queen Anne cancelled its visit at the last minute, according to sources from the Bay of Cadiz Port Authority. The reason for the cancellation of this cruise ship, which was due to make its first stop in the capital of Cadiz province today, is unknown. However, the forecast is that it will finally dock in the port of Cadiz for the first time in September, specifically on Wednesday 11th.

Of the three cruise ships that arrived in the city today the MSC Virtuosa is the one with the largest number of passengers, no fewer than 6,295. This ship, a regular in these waters, arrived earlier than expected at 7.12am from A Coruña. Launched at the end of 2021, it is one of the largest in the MSC fleet and boasts an impressive 1,168-metre shopping area made up of 11 avant-garde boutiques and more than 250 brands. With capacity for exactly 6,334 passengers, it is one of the largest ships calling at Cadiz in 2024, with a length of 331 metres. It has 19 decks and an outstanding new feature onboard - the new MSC Starship Club, a futuristic bar with the world's first humanoid robotic waiter.

The other two vessels were scheduled to arrive in Cadiz at 8am. Norwegian Viva, from the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet and flying the Grand Bahamas flag, is travelling with 3,800 guests on board, coming from the port of Motril. Built in 2023 and with a length of 294 metres, it was in September last year when it visited the city for the first time. It also docked early, at 6.56am.

At the same time the Aida Stella cruise ship was expected to arrive from Malaga with 2,648 passengers. From the Aida Cruises fleet and built in 2013, this medium-sized vessel with a length of 253 metres has already visited the city on several occasions, the last occasion being just a few days ago on 17 July. It was the earliest to arrive at 6.47am. This vessel will be the first to leave the city's port tomorrow at around 5pm, while the MSC Virtuosa will leave at 7pm and the Norwegian Viva at 9pm. Thus, the almost 13,000 cruise passengers will make their presence felt in the streets, squares, cultural spaces, shops and restaurants of the city for a good part of the first day of August.

According to the latest study carried out by the Junta de Andalucía on cruise tourism in the region, the average expenditure per cruise passenger per day in the port of call is set at 40.60 euros, although that spending can reach up to 200 euros in the case of base ports.

Four days with three cruise ships in port in September

The image of three cruise liners coinciding in the port of Cadiz will not be repeated again until September. On Thursday 5th the ships Celebrity Silhouette, Sky Princess and MSC Orchestra are scheduled to call. Six days later, on Wednesday 11th, this will happen again, oddly enough with two of the cruise ships that arrived this morning (Aida Stella and MSC Virtuosa), as well as the aforementioned Queen Anne, which will visit Cadiz for the first time after its no-show today.

Likewise, the Port Authority is planning to welcome another three cruise ships on Friday 13 September: Star Legend, Marella Discovery 2 and Azamara Quest, and on Saturday 28th a similar concentration of these large vessels is also expected in the port of Cadiz with Costa Diadema, Balmoral and Celebrity Apex.

Compared to the 18 cruise ships that called at Cadiz port in July, in September almost twice as many are expected, 34 in total. In August, the current forecast is for 23 cruise ships. A busy summer indeed for the port in the capital of the Costa de la Luz.