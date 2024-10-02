The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish man who came to Spain to work in the shipyards

La Voz Cadiz Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 10:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A Scottish man who had not been seen last Thursday 26 September in the Andalusian province of Cadiz in the south of Spain has appeared this week.

He was last seen at the reception of the Las Cortes hotel, but was not staying there. He arrived in Cadiz to work in the shipyards, but did not show up for work, according to his wife, Magdalena L. She first raised the alarm on social media, appealing to anyone who had seen her husband, James Moore, who also goes by the names Jim or Jimmy.

The missing person alert was posted just hours after his disappearance last Thursday 26 September: "My husband James Moore has been missing in Cadiz since Thursday 26 September, last seen at the reception of the Hotel Las Cortes in Cadiz but not staying there. He is 57 years old, from Glasgow, Scottish accent, goes by Jim or Jimmy, came to Spain last week, flew to Seville, to work (marine engineer, supposed to work in Cadiz shipyard, but never turned up for work). If anyone heard or saw anything, please send me a private message or call the police. I would be very grateful if you could share this far and wide, especially with locals, groups and expat communities around Cadiz and Seville".

However, on Monday 30 September, Magdalena provided an update with some good news: "Found. Thanks to all of you who share and care and especially thanks to officer J. L. Miciu, José Tovar and his kind Polish girlfriend I have just found my husband. I am now waiting for his safe return home. Thank you for the kindness".