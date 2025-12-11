Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Most beautiful town hall in Spain this Christmas is in Cadiz province: 'We were impressed this year, I think it's amazing'

Residents have taken to social media to comment on the beautiful decorations

Macarena García

Thursday, 11 December 2025, 17:55

San Fernando - a town in the province of Cadiz - has been putting a lot of love and care into its Christmas decorations in recent years. The town hall facade has become an ideal setting, while Plaza del Rey is the focal point of celebrations.

A large Christmas tree presides over the square, where the Besugo Market is set up in wooden stalls reminiscent of the classic European Christmas markets.

Beyond that, a merry-go-round dominates the decoration of the facade of the town hall. Inside, the red colour of poinsettias is the main feature of the Christmas environment. This carefully designed décor attracts crowds every year.

Social media praise

A TikTok user described it as the town hall with the most beautiful Christmas decorations in Spain. They shared a video that shows some of the details inside and outside the building and said: "We were impressed this year, I think it's amazing."

