Cadiz town wants beach horseracing to have Unesco World Heritage status

La Voz Friday, 15 November 2024, 18:49

Representatives of the Real Sociedad de Carreras de Caballos de Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Sanlúcar's Royal Society of Horseracing) have held a meeting at the regional ministry for Culture and Sport to present all the documentation included in the dossier that makes a case to Unesco. They are seeking for this event held every summer on Sanlúcar's La Pileta beach in Cadiz province to be declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco.

The dossier presented includes the approval given in a full meeting of the town council of Sanlúcar for this proposal and the support of other interested parties and governing bodies. Such support includes the backing of Spain's senate, the Andalusian parliament and other town councils, as well as different groups and associations from all walks of life, including politics, culture and sport. All have shown "their full support" for the candidacy, as noted in the document by the racing society making the case.

Fuensanta Plata and Juan Manuel Becerra , responsible for the department of cataloguing and inventorising historical heritage applications at the regional ministry, were the ones on Tuesday to welcome the president of Sanlúcar's Royal Society of Horseracing Rafael Hidalgo, vice-president Eduardo Rodríguez, managing director José Manuel Romero and the writer, journalist and ambassador for these horse races, José Carlos García, who has also been the person in charge of compiling all the documentation included in the proposal.

As already mentioned, this dossier submitted to the Junta is full of different audiovisual archives showing the essence of these historic horse races on the beaches of Sanlúcar, which have been held for 179 years and which have already been declared a Festival of International Tourist Interest, as well as being awarded the Gold Medal of Andalucía.

Once the regional government has given its approval to the dossier, it will be the regional sports and culture ministry itself that will present it to the ministry of culture of the Spanish government, which is the body responsible for submitting the documentation to Unesco.

The Sanlúcar horse races are held every year during the month of August , divided into two rounds of three days each, with their dates adapted to the tidal calendar as the races must coincide with a good low tide. In 1997 they were declared a Festival of International Tourist Interest.