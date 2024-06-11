What's on your travel bucket list? There's a street in a village in Cadiz listed as one of the 30 most beautiful in the world

J.M.V. CADIZ Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 22:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

"These are the most beautiful streets in the world." Pato Bonato, with nearly 50,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, has published a list in which a village in the Sierra de Cadiz has received a mention. It is Setenil de las Bodegas .

Pato Bonato opens the thread with Paros in Greece. Then, in second place, he thrusts the spotlight on Setenil and specifically one street: Calle Cuevas del Sol .

He notes: "Setenil de las Bodegas in Spain has impressive streets built into cliffs , with whitewashed houses built into the rock formations."

This list of 30 places picked out for their streets includes Quebec (Canada), The Shambles in York (England), Agueda (Portugal), Bruges (Belgium), Paris (France), Edinburgh (Scotland) and Chefchaouen (Morocco). Nevertheless, Spain receives another mention with Calle de los Hongos in Alicante.

Setenil

Setenil de las Bodegas is a municipality in the province of Cadiz with a village centre already designated a Historic Site. The centre is embedded in the gorge formed by the Trejo river as it passes through the urban centre.

The uniqueness and extreme beauty of its buildings make Setenil one of the main tourist destinations in the Sierra de Cádiz. The houses, some under overhanging rocks and others on top of a rocky cliff or even inside a rock, creating streets that really vary in height to form some very special places such as Calle Cuevas de la Sombra and Calle Cuevas del Sol (Shadow Caves and Sun Caves).

Its current location is of medieval origin and was built over the site of an old settlement founded during the Almohad dynasty (from North Africa, part of the Berber empire). The castle that dominates the village is also a fortress of medieval origin (14th and 15th centuries) with the keep and water deposit still intact. The village's heritage is completed by the parish church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación, the old Town Hall and the chapels of Nuestra Señora del Carmen and San Sebastián.

Who is Pato Bonato?

This is how Pato Bonato, thread author on X, introduces himself:

"My name is José 'Pato' Bonato, I was born in Rosario (Argentina) on 20 January. I graduated as a psychologist, a profession I practised along with being an entrepreneur in my hometown.

"After a while, I noticed that I was doing well in all areas of my life, but I had a burning desire to travel and see the world . And while I had a salary that allowed me to indulge myself, such as going out to eat on weekends with my girlfriend, when it came to travelling the situation was not the same.

"For this reason, I saw how the years were passing me by, and I wasn't getting to know the world in the way I really wanted to. In addition, since childhood, I have always wanted to experience living abroad.

"This led me to make the best decision of my life, and my only regret is that I didn't leave sooner.

"Today I help people to fulfil their dreams and go get a better life."