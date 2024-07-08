Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rescuers on scene.
Dramatic rescue of worker trapped in a lift cage 35 metres above ground in Algeciras
112 incident

Firefighters were alerted after the lift suddenly stopped working and could not be restarted at the APM Terminals facility of the Andalusian port in the south of Spain

La Voz

Algeciras

Monday, 8 July 2024, 09:46

Firefighters from the main provincial fire station in Algeciras stepped up on Saturday morning to help with the rescue of a person who had become trapped in a lift cage at the APM Terminals facility in the port of Algeciras.

The emergency call was received at 9.17am. Firefighters attended the scene with two fast-response fire appliances, one heavy-duty fire engine and a turntable ladder vehicle. On arrival they found that the lift had become stuck at a height of 35 metres and they proceeded to start the dramatic rescue operation.

To do this, the firefighters climbed up to the level above where the lift had stopped to descend down the lift shaft and, after fastening all supports securely, they reached the lift cage. Finally, the trapped person was carefully lowered down an additional ladder to the basket extending from the turntable ladder vehicle.

No personal injuries were reported. The rescued worker was in good condition despite his ordeal and co-operated at all times during the rescue, following all the instructions given by the firefighters.

