Operation Crossing the Strait sees almost 40,000 passengers crossing through Algeciras and Tarifa on Saturday

The ports of Algeciras and Tarifa, in the province of Cadiz, registered a total of 88 ferry departures towards North African ports on Saturday. Some 37,431 passengers and 9,566 vehicles passed through to Morocco as part of Operación Paso del Estrecho (OPE).

Sources from the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras (APBA) reveal that the port of Tarifa registered about 20 departures to the port of Tangier on Saturday. A total of 6,408 passengers and 1,275 vehicles travelled to Morocco from Tarifa.

At the port of Algeciras, 23 departures were recorded, carrying 7,078 passengers and 1,724 vehicles to the port of Ceuta. From this port, some 23,945 passengers and 6,567 vehicles left for Tangiers, accounting for a total of 45 departures.

In accordance with these numbers, the Port Authority has reminded holidaymakers that in order to be able to make the crossing, they must purchase tickets before reaching the port. These can be purchased at any service station or online.