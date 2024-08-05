Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cars queue up to cross the Strait towards Morocco. LA VOZ
Operation Crossing the Strait sees almost 40,000 passengers crossing through Algeciras and Tarifa on Saturday
Operation Crossing the Strait

Operation Crossing the Strait sees almost 40,000 passengers crossing through Algeciras and Tarifa on Saturday

A total of 88 departures to North Africa from both ports were recorded

LA VOZ

Monday, 5 August 2024, 11:45

Opciones para compartir

The ports of Algeciras and Tarifa, in the province of Cadiz, registered a total of 88 ferry departures towards North African ports on Saturday. Some 37,431 passengers and 9,566 vehicles passed through to Morocco as part of Operación Paso del Estrecho (OPE).

Sources from the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras (APBA) reveal that the port of Tarifa registered about 20 departures to the port of Tangier on Saturday. A total of 6,408 passengers and 1,275 vehicles travelled to Morocco from Tarifa.

At the port of Algeciras, 23 departures were recorded, carrying 7,078 passengers and 1,724 vehicles to the port of Ceuta. From this port, some 23,945 passengers and 6,567 vehicles left for Tangiers, accounting for a total of 45 departures.

In accordance with these numbers, the Port Authority has reminded holidaymakers that in order to be able to make the crossing, they must purchase tickets before reaching the port. These can be purchased at any service station or online.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Good progress made on Costa del Sol desalination plant
  2. 2 FIESTA Marbella cancels entire concert programme with exception of Pete Tong gig
  3. 3 Police chase teenage motorcycle riders without licence through Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 The seaside town in Andalucía where the course of Second World War was changed
  5. 5 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  6. 6 Child with autism found safe and well after bar staff discover him on Costa del Sol beach
  7. 7

    Learning from past mistakes
  8. 8 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold
  9. 9 San Rafael in Malaga, among Europe's largest exhumation sites
  10. 10 International 'gay bears' head to Torremolinos for August festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad