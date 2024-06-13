Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Emergency services rescue trapped horse from water supply channel in San Roque
Animal welfare

Emergency services rescue trapped horse from water supply channel in San Roque

Firefighters and police officers rushed to the exhausted animal's aid after it was unable to make its own way out of the steep-sided watercourse in Andalucía's Cadiz province

La Voz

Cadiz

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 10:32

Compartir

Police officers from the Guardia Civil unit in charge of nature and environment protection (Seprona) together with officers from the Cadiz fire brigade, have rescued a mare that had fallen into a steep-sided water supply channel in the town of San Roque.

The alarm was raised on 8 June when the emergency services were informed that a horse had fallen into a water channel adjacent to a reservoir located in the municipality in Andalucía's Cadiz province.

The Seprona officers discovered that the animal was trapped in the watercourse and showing signs of exhaustion due to it being unable to climb out of the channel itself. Support was then requested from Cadiz's provincial fire brigade to help rescue the animal.

Three fire engines from the Guadacorte and Algeciras fire stations were called to attend the scene and, with the help of a lorry with a hydraulic crane, the firefighters finally managed to rescue the animal from its watery trap.

The mare, despite some grazes on the legs sustained while attempting to clamber out of the channel, is in good condition and a vet attended to ensure she received the appropriate treatment.

After the horse was rescued from the water, the owner of the mare was reported for an infringement of Spain's animal welfare law.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga town sets the stage for new Netflix series
  2. 2 Ilunion chain announces opening of its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Popular Irish resident on the Costa del Sol dies just a few weeks before her 102nd birthday
  4. 4 Water park on Spain's Costa Tropical gets ready to make a splash this summer
  5. 5 This is where and when the ten cleaning boats will be in operation along the eastern Costa del Sol this summer
  6. 6 Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night
  7. 7 Private security patrols for Torremolinos beach businesses during peak summer season
  8. 8 Police seize 748 packets of contraband tobacco in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Axarquía must pay three million euros for water transferred from Malaga city
  10. 10 Torremolinos Pride 2024 smashes all records with a huge economic impact of 95 million euros

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad