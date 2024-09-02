Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man, 25, found dead in swimming pool in Sotogrande
San Roque

Emergency services were called to the scene of the apparent drowning at around 7am on Sunday morning

La Voz de Cádiz

Monday, 2 September 2024, 20:53

A man of about 25 years of age has died in a swimming pool in Sotogrande, in the municipality of San Roque, for reasons yet to be determined, although the first indications point to an accidental cause, according to sources from the investigation.

The first call to the Servicio de Emergencias 112 Andalucía arrived at around 7am on Sunday 1 September, alerting that a young manhad been pulled out of a swimming pool with no pulse.

The 112 emergency services were quickly activated and the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation to clarify what happened at the scene of the accident.

When the young man's death was certified by the health services, the protocol has been initiated and the autopsy will determine the cause of death.

