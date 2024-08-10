La Línea council collected over 250 tonnes of invasive algae between January and July

LA VOZ Saturday, 10 August 2024, 19:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The town hall's beach management delegation for La Línea de la Concepción in the Campo de Gibraltar has collected more than 250 tonnes of the invasive Asian seaweed (Rugulopteryx okamurae) between January and July 2024. At least that is what the data show from the weigh-ins following beach-cleaning operations that scooped up volumes of the red algae from the town's beaches.

The department of beaches, headed by Rafael León, describes as "worrying" the "increasingly frequent" appearance of this type of Asian seaweed on Levante beach, which has received 90% of the total amount of algae collected.

Turning to the details, the data recorded place March as the month in which the highest quantity of seaweed accumulated on the Poniente coast, with a total of 121,470 kilos, followed by April with 56,000 kilos, June with 35,000 kilos and February with 25,340 kilos. May and July were the months with the lowest incursions with 6,000 and 8,000 kilos respectively.

At the municipal level human and mechanical resources were deployed in tandem to remove this blanket of algae, "redoubling efforts" to ensure the coastline was thoroughly cleaned, especially before the main bathing season.

It should be noted that the provincial authority (Diputación) of Cadiz collaborated in carrying out this clean-up by allocating funds to cover the costs of the cleaning work and to eliminate the piling up of this troublesome seaweed on the sands.