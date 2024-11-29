Gang transporting drugs by drone across Gibraltar Strait is stopped

MARÍA ALMARGO CADIZ. Friday, 29 November 2024, 16:15

Spain's National Police has broken up an organisation that reportedly transported drones to the south of Spain, where they were operated by citizens of Eastern European countries to fly drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar.

The so-called 'narcodrones' had capacity to transport around ten kilos of hashish on each flight and a range of more than fifty kilometres. Ten people have been arrested.

According to police sources, the drones were made in Ukraine and shipped to Spain for use for shipments from Morocco to Malaga and Cadiz provinces.

The service also included the assistance of the operators, also Eastern European nationals who knew how to pilot these devices in order to load the drugs at the agreed point, take them to the opposite shore and drop them in a specific place without landing. As part of the police operation, six properties were searched in Algeciras and Marbella.