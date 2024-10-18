Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the cruise ship 'Oasis' in the shipyard in Cádiz, where the fire broke out. FRANCIS JIMÉNEZ
Fire breaks out at Cadiz shipyard amid repairs on a cruise ship
Industry

The incident on Oasis of the Seas left two with minor burn injuries

J. R.

CÁDIZ

Friday, 18 October 2024, 15:42

A blaze on a cruise ship caused a scare at a Cadiz shipyard on Thursday. The fire safety and occupational risk prevention protocols were activated at the Navantia facility after a small fire broke out during repairs on the Oasis of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean shipping company.

The incident took place in the ship's kitchens while a team of workers were preparing to carry out welding work. Minutes earlier, several layers of polyurethane had been applied in the area,which, according to what various sources told newspaper LA VOZ, can release harmful fumes.

The workers inside the ship are subcontracted by Royal Caribbean, meaning they are crew members who travel with the ship. These foreign subcontractors are separate from the auxiliary companies working with Navantia on the ship's refurbishment and repair. The work on the ship is currrently being finished with the painting of the hull and it is scheduled to leave the Cadiz shipyard next week.

As a result of the fire, two people sustained minor injuries, one with burns on their arms and the other on their face. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance for assesment.

The outbreak led subcontractor staff to call Emergency Services 112, prompting a response from firefighters, ambulances and police at the shipyard. The firefighters inspected the ship's facilities to ensure there were no further dangers.

