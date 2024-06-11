Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Springfield t-shirt that has caused uproar on Twitter (now X). L.V.
Cadiz

T-shirt design sparks outrage on social media: 'What do you mean Santorini, Greece? That's Cadiz cathedral'

Springfield commits a faux-pas as it launches a tee supposedly depicting the well-known Greek island only to have it generate uproar on social media: "I think you've made a mistake"

La Voz de Cádiz

Cadiz

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 19:07

We all know that it is rather frowned upon to make comparisons. Still, one of Springfield's latest T-shirt designs depicting the main town on Santorini island in Greece has sparked controversy on social media: "What do you mean Santorini, Greece? That's Cadiz cathedral."

If there is one place that is very characteristic of the city of Cadiz, it is its cathedral. The views of it are unmistakable. This is why one Twitter (now X) user has persisted with informing this well-known brand that "that is the cathedral of Cadiz."

A tweeter started joshing with the brand name, asking the company the reason for this graphic that is going to cause so much talk. "I think there's been a mix-up" ... "Santorini de la Bahía" ... "Could Santorini be more Cadiz?"

"No doubt about it, if you do a Google search you'll find many similar images of Cadiz cathedral. It's clear that putting Cadiz on it was not cool of them. C'mon, stop buying from this shop," said another commenter.

