The boundless beauty of Almeria's Cabo de Gata

Laura Fortuño Friday, 9 August 2024, 17:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

eople say that you can’t get the real experience until you see it with your own eyes. That not even photographs, however impressive they may be, can do justice to Cabo de Gata’s mesmerising coast. That only by walking through its nooks and crannies can you understand the essence of one of Spain’s most intriguing landscapes. But we’re going to give it a go: we’ll take you on a trip to El Cabo, as the people of Almeria prefer to call it.

Before embarking on this journey, the first thing to do is pack your suitcase. Make sure you have your towel and swimming costume:this is one of the European regions which gets the most hours of sunshine per year. This ideal climate allows for activities such as snorkelling to be practised all year round. Indeed, El Cabo’s waters are home to hundreds of marine species and a number of reefs and rocky areas to explore. Cala del Plomo, Los Escullos beach and Cala de la Media Luna are ideal options for those who wish to dive among underwater meadows of Neptune grass and discover the area’s rich biodiversity. You can also enjoy the water from the surface, with over 60 kilometres of cliffed coastline perfect for kayaking or paddle surfing.

Meadows of Neptune grass on the Cabo de Gata seabeds. SUR

Exquisite beaches

Fishing villages are still dotted along the bays of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park. In fact, San José was built in the 18th century to warn of possible pirate incursions. This is the park’s main town, which today is made up of a group of white houses built on cliffs and hills. La Isleta del Moro is perhaps the most charming village in the area. By its quay, boats are docked to shelter from the wind, surrounded by palm trees.

Every corner of El Cabo, with its reefs and cliffs, its fishing villages and hidden coves, is a display of incomparable beauty. The hypnotic blue of its waters can be enjoyed at urban beaches in San José and Agua Amarga, or at natural beaches such as Mónsul, at which movies such as The NeverEnding Story and Indiana Jones have been filmed. Los Genoveses beach, set within a bay, should not be missed either. Cala Rajá, a cove where you can shelter from the wind and crowds, rewards the effort it takes to reach it with its fine sand and clear water. Cala de Enmedio, from which you can see Agua Amarga and the Mesa Roldán hill with its lighthouse and castle, is also worth a visit.

Playa de Mónsul. SUR

But the one beach that stands out is San Pedro: an oasis of greenery, white sand and turquoise waters, set between the hills of a semi-desert landscape. For many, it is the quintessential hippie beach. While it is excellent for diving, the sea here also gets deeper progressively making it perfect for children. The cove, about an hour’s walk from Las Negras, exudes peace, though it is best enjoyed outside of peak holiday season. The trail there has multiple stunning viewpoints. You can also visit the ruins of San Pedro castle, which dates back to the late 16th century, and was built to defend the only natural spring in Cabo de Gata.

.