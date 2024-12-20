Watch as police track down and return missing camels to the Three Kings in the south of Spain

R. Pérez Almeria Friday, 20 December 2024, 15:49

National Police officers in Spain have confirmed that they "have found the camels that had been stolen from the Three Kings". An alert was received with information that led them to the spot in the Tabernas desert in Andalucía's Almeria province.

This nice Christmas story with a happy ending gives an insight into the thousands of operations carried out by the police force in Almeria and throughout Spain every year.

"We have been protecting what matters most to you for 200 years and this year was not going to be any different", said the unusual Christmas greeting from the provincial force in an impressive video with a storyline to send their best wishes to the public this festive season.

In the video the camels are seen being located by helicopter and then the officers lead them on foot to return them to the Three Kings. The video includes drone footage of the town of Tabernas, which is very close to the Minihollywood Oasys Western film studio.

According to the force, the camels, which are the same ones that take part in the annual Three Kings parade in Almeria city, were provided by the 'My kingdom for a camel' farm, which hosts activities and events for all ages.

All the actors participating in the Christmas video are National Police officers and the footage was shot in their own time with a lot of imagination. "The officers have a great time filming it and they all want to show it to their families, especially if they have grandchildren," police sources explained.

The Almeria National Police Christmas greeting has become a tradition. On this occasion, students from the Lumen Escuela Audiovisual in Almeria participated alongside the officers by editing material and the Almeria-based company Publifiestas Conde helped with the costumes for the Three Kings.