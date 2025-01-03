Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Foreign dating app killer asphyxiated female victim with dog leash in south of Spain
Foreign dating app killer asphyxiated female victim with dog leash in south of Spain

The suspect is married and from Germany but he had travelled to the Andalucía region to spend the Christmas holidays with family

Nerea Escámez

Almeria

Friday, 3 January 2025, 18:37

The investigation into the dating app crime in Andalucía's Almeria province has revealed that a 38-year-old woman of north African origin was allegedly asphyxiated by a man, 28, who she had met while seemingly under the influence of drugs. The murder weapon was apparently a dog leash.

The man is from Germany, is married and his wife is pregnant. The victim and alleged murderer had met through an online dating app which he would have used soon after arriving in Almeria city where he was due to spend Christmas with family, according to sources.

The Instituto Medicina Legal de Almería (Institute of legal medicine in Almeria) is working to certify the identity of the victim, whose identity is only known for the moment from the confession of the perpetrator.

The first hypothesis of the investigation is that the man may have committed the murder under the influence of a narcotic substance - possibly crack cocaine - and, after asphyxiating the woman with a dog leash, the man panicked and tried to burn the woman's body in a field near to the old La Capea restaurant on Paseo de Castañeda not far from Retamar.

There, the alleged perpetrator would have unloaded the body and set fire to it with the intention of removing all evidence. Retamar is about 20 minutes from Almeria city and the area where the man took the woman's body is uninhabited with no residents in the vicinity who could raise the alarm.

Later, according to the police hypothesis, the man left the body and went to a nearby National Police station, where he initially told officers he had witnessed a murder until the officers' expertise finally made him confess to the facts.

The suspect was arrested at the police station on Monday 30 December, and after being placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities in the Court of Instruction number 6 of Almeria, he was remanded in custody, without bail, on 1 January.

