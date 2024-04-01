16-month-old baby allegedly beaten by mother and her boyfriend remains in intensive care unit with multiple fractures

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 1 April 2024, 17:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 16-month-old baby remains in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Almería, in the Andaluía region of Spain, due to possible abuse at the hands of her mother and her partner.

A judge in the Andalusian province ruled the injuries were compatible with alleged abuse and sent the baby girl's mother and her partner to prison. The judge also pointed out two other injury reports issued on 8 and 13 March in which the little girl suffered an injury to her right toe and her nose.

The child's third visit to the hospital, on 25 March, was the one that led to the couple's arrest. They were living with the baby in a house in El Ejido with the family of the mother's partner. The mother lacked housing options due to her financial situation, the court heard.

In the injury report of 25 March, doctors indicated their suspicion that the girl's injuries were the result of "child abuse", which activated a police response.

The baby girl had a wound on her left ear lobe and outer ear, facial bruises around her left eye, a swollen nose, a buildup of fluid on her lower right leg, a wound on her right big toe, a bruise on her left ankle, as well as multiple bruises on her head, scratches all over her body and multiple fractures in her right shin. The little girl had to undergo surgery. She is currently being treated in Almeria hospital's intensive care unit where she is still undergoing treatment.

The mother and her boyfriend offered "evasive answers" and did not provide a "plausible" version of events, according to the judge, who also noticed "contradictions" in the statements of the family members who lived with the accused. The judge ruled they both "beat" the girl, according to the court order.