Church of the Immaculate Conception of El Centenillo. Instituto Andaluz del Patrimonio Histórico de la Junta de Andalucía
Small village in Spain rocked after sex act filmed on church altar goes viral
Small village in Spain rocked after sex act filmed on church altar goes viral

Apparently, the man and woman recorded themselves in a video that ended up being shared amongst local residents

Manuela Millán

Jaén

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 13:53

A video of a sexual act involving a man and a woman on the altar of the church of the Inmaculada Concepción in El Centenillo has outraged residents in the Andalusian village in Jaén province.

As Canal Sur reported this Wednesday morning (28 August), the couple allegedly made the recording, but it ended up being circulated online among the village's population of 100 inhabitants.

As far as SUR has been able to learn, one of the persons involved has already left the village, and the other does not live in El Centenillo.

This newspaper has been unable to contact the mayor of the village.

Meanwhile, the diocese, which has asked for respect in a situation that "has hurt many of the faithful", said that "it is saddened and deeply hurt by the offence committed and the consternation that these events have caused in the Christian community".

The Diocese of Jaén said "acts of atonement were held to ask forgiveness from God, the good father, so that he may look with mercy on his people and grant forgiveness and peace to all".

