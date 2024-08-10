Pretty Cadiz town prepares for a festival in a special light

LA VOZ Saturday, 10 August 2024, 19:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Cadiz coast is undoubtedly one of the great attractions for visitors to the province in summer. Still, beyond the beaches, the province of Cadiz has a lot to offer and there are numerous activities organised on both the coast and inland for residents and tourists alike.

The white villages and the mountains of Cadiz are one of the hallmarks of inland tourism in the province and their summertime events always make a good excuse to visit them. This is the case with Arcos de la Frontera which, on Friday 24 August, celebrates the second 'Cal, piedra y velas, La Ciudad de la Luz' festival (Whitewash, stone and candles, the City of Light).

From 8pm until midnight the old town will be transformed into a candlelit stage, offering visitors a unique journey through the streets. The charm of a candlelit walk will be complemented by live music to complete the experience.

A unique opportunity to get to know one of the most beautiful towns in the province in a different and original way. A great plan for an outing on a sultry summer's evening.