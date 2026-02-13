Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Water coming out of a house in Malaga province during the most recent serious storms. Salvador Salas
Society

How to access flood aid in Andalucía: Cajamar, Unicaja and CaixaBank launch emergency funding

Who is eligible? Aid available for SMEs, the self-employed, and irrigation cooperatives

SUR

Friday, 13 February 2026, 15:08

Cajamar has launched a preferential financing line to meet the needs of farmers, companies, cooperatives, irrigation communities and the self-employed who have been affected by the storms in Andalucía.

The aim of the aid, alongside support from other institutions, is to help them land back on their feet and make up for the losses as soon as possible. Cajamar has visited the affected areas to assess which parts of the region need financial aid the most.

Among the measures available are investment loans for the reconstruction and start-up of agricultural and livestock farms, repair of the irrigation network, advance payment of insurance indemnities and financing of the Agroseguro agricultural insurance at a zero rate.

These preferential conditions seek to alleviate the financial burden, the scope of which is yet to become fully clear. Technicians and workers are currently assessing the damage to farms, rural roads, irrigation networks, pumping stations and other infrastructure.

The provinces of Malaga, Cordoba, Jaén, Cadiz, Granada, Seville and Huelva have experienced damages to olive harvests, citrus groves, potato and asparagus crops, cereals and livestock farms. The rains and winds have also strongly hit greenhouses.

Unicaja has set up a special line of financing at zero per cent interest to support those affected by floods between December 2025 and the beginning of 2026 in Andalucía, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura.

Meanwhile, CaixaBank has earmarked one billion euros to finance farmers under special conditions.

