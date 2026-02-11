Malaga's countryside suffers significant damage from storms Leonardo and Marta

Experts in the agriculture field and producers have started to review the damage caused by the last two storms (Leonardo and Marta) to Malaga's countryside.

While water reserves have multiplied, farmers have lost key crops such as olive, subtropical crops, citrus fruits and vegetables. In addition, rural roads, irrigation networks and pumping stations will require repairs.

The most affected areas have been those of the Serranía de Ronda and the western Costa del Sol, according to the representatives of the three biggest agricultural organisations: Baldomero Bellido (ASAJA), Antonio Rodríguez (COAG) and Francisco Moscoso (UPA).

Before the storms, olive grove farmers still had 35% of the havest to collect. The rain, however, has led to 60% of it falling to the ground. Part of this will be lost, while the rest can be recovered, but it will provide oil of poorer quality.

Many avocados and citrus fruits have also fallen.

Zoom Cultivated field in the Guadalteba area. Ñito Salas

As for cereals (wheat and barley), hay and forage crops, farmers have been unable to sow 70% of the arable land and a high proportion of the fields that they did plant have been lost to flooding or rot caused by excess water. There are also vegetables left unharvested, mainly potatoes, artichokes and asparagus.

As far as infrastructure is concerned, rural roads that lead to farms have borne the brunt of the damage. The direct consequence is that it is difficult to enter to feed the animals or to collect milk.

For this reason, Bellido, Rodríguez and Moscoso have agreed in calling on the authorities to take "urgent" action to repair these rural roads.

Pedro Parias of the association of irrigation communities of Andalucía (Feragua) says that there is also significant damage to irrigation networks, pumping stations and other hydraulic infrastructure for agricultural activity, especially those located near streams and rivers that have overflowed.

Agriculture representatives are still assessing the magnitude of storm damages

Baldomero Bellido calls for infrastructure that guarantees the accumulation of water, aid for unsown land and river and stream cleaning actions.

The representatives of the agricultural organisations are still assessing the magnitude of storm damages. The regional ministry of agriculture will only be able to study the impact once the rains have stopped in areas such as the Serranía de Ronda and once it regains access to cut off areas.