Bank in Spain is offering ready-to-move-into apartments in Andalucía with a 20,000-euro starting price

C. L. Malaga Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 09:26 Compartir

CaixaBank in Spain has launched its new online home sales website. Facilitea Casa is a platform with more than 40,000 properties available for sale or rent. The portal functions as a digital showcase where real estate agencies can list and manage their properties for sale or rent. The bank will not act as a marketer of these properties, but will provide customers and non-customers of the bank both finance and mortgage advice for the purchase of properties listed on the portal, as well as its extensive catalogue of home-related services.

Facilitea Casa has launched with more than 40,000, professionally selected homes available for sale or rent across Spain, a figure that is expected to double by the end of this year. In fact, agreements have already been signed with more than 1,100 estate agencies. Furthermore, the catalogue will include properties from Building Center, CaixaBank's real estate subsidiary.

Facilitea Casa brings together and connects professional property agents with private individuals looking to buy or rent a home, as well as other related services, in a single, secure and reliable digital space. Sales or rentals on the portal will be reserved exclusively for its registered professionals. Private owners wishing to sell or rent their homes must do so via these professionals. In this way the bank aims to complement the property market by connecting its customers and users in general with trusted real estate agencies.

In Andalucía there are already thousands of properties for sale ranging from 20,000 to over one million euros. You can use the Facilitea Casa search engine to filter by province (Jaen, Cordoba, Seville, Huelva, Cadiz, Malaga, Granada or Almeria).

A CaixaBank housing project

In addition to its mortgages, the bank will offer other products and services linked to the home, such as insurance, alarms and loans to finance renovations, among others. Facilitea Casa has been conceived as a project that will continue to evolve and incorporate new services that add value for both customers and property market professionals.

The portal will also leverage CaixaBank's extensive customer network to foster contact between real estate agencies and potential homebuyers or tenants.

Facilitea Casa is part of Facilitea, CaixaBank's 'go-to place' that offers products, services and solutions to cover the different needs and moments in people's lives. The portal functions as a digital showcase where the bank offers products and services from strategic partners, which can be accessed through CaixaBank payments and consumer financing. The portal has an extensive catalogue with the latest products available in the vehicle market via Facilitea Coches, as well as technology, home, mobility, protection, sport and leisure. The bank's customers can access the products and services of the entire Facilitea scheme in a simple, convenient, digital way and with very competitive financing conditions in the current market.