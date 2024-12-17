Andalucía's investment in research and development rows by almost 21% and reaches more than 2 billion annually

Investment in research and development (R&D) in the Andalucía region of Spain is breaking records with an increase of almost 21% in the last year, reaching almost 2.29 billion euros in absolute terms, which represents a notable quantitative leap, doubling its growth with respect to the previous year.

This is the result of the report on 'R&D Activities in Andalucía 2023', prepared by the regional quality control agency for university and science research Accua, which is attached to the regional Ministry of University, Research and Innovation. These results are the best data on record for R&D expenditure noted for the region.

Investment in innovation and research experienced a growth of 20.9% during 2023, an increase that almost doubles the tally recorded the previous year. The report shows that Andalucía outperforms Spain in terms of the rate of growth: the country as a whole recorded an upward trajectory of 15.8%, five points below this region in southern Spain.

Likewise, the nearly 2.29 billion euros represent 10.2% of the total national expenditure on R&D and put Andalucía firmly in third place in the regional ranking. This result also means 395 million euros more in relation to 2022 when the investment effort was just over 1.89 billion euros after a rise of 11.03%.

Most of the investment effort in research and development comes from the public sector, provided by the public governing bodies and higher education institutions, which continue to act as a driving force in regional investment in this field.

For this reason the public contribution represents 65.4% of the resources invested in the region, equivalent to nearly 1.5 billion euros. Furthermore, the public sector has accumulated an increase of 23.71%, which represents the largest increase since 2006.

The private sector, which includes commercial companies and private non-profit institutions, added 790 million euros to these activities, making up the remaining 34.6% of total R&D investment, an increase of 15.91% and the highest since 2011.

By sector for 2023 regional investment in R&D was led by higher education, with just over 1.03 billion and 45.16% of total expenditure. Higher education is followed by business with 785.07 million and 34.35% of overall investment. Public authorities with 436.38 million are in third place, comprising 20.27% of expenditure. Lastly, private non-profit institutions with 4.92 million (0.22% of the total).

Regional minister for University, Research and Innovation within the Junta, José Carlos Gómez Villamandos, valued the growth and drive of the private sector in R&D, boosted by the public sector, as well as the increase in employment dedicated to research and innovation.

The minister described these results as "spectacular" and stressed that R&D is a "strategic and future development aspect for Andalucía", underlining the commitment and policies promoted by the regional government of Juanma Moreno with a cumulative increase of 26.09% since 2019 in this line of investment.