Andalucía is the third region in Spain where the average wage has risen the least since the pandemic

Andalucía is the third region in Spain in which the average annual salary has risen the least since the year before the pandemic (2019). The region has recorded an increase of 13.5%, which positions it above only Navarre (13.47%) and Asturias (12.25%). At the other extreme are Extremadura and the Balearic Islands, with increases of 18.75% and 18.05%, respectively. Other relevant increases are those registered in Valencia and Madrid, with 16.25% and 15.8%, respectively.

This data can be observed in the annual wage structure survey, last updated in 2023 by the national institute of statistics (INE). It is a statistical report based on the combined analysis of files from Social Security and the tax agency, supplemented by a specific questionnaire.

In 2023, the average annual earnings per worker in Andalucía stood at 25,051.51 euros. Only three other regions were below this figure: Castilla-La Mancha, with 24,885.63 euros; the Canary Islands (24,033.57 euros); and Extremadura (23,684.22 euros).

The region with the highest average salary in 2023 was the Basque Country, with 33,504.92 euros, followed by Madrid (32,219.60 euros) and Navarre (31,199.66 euros).

Andalucía has gone down one position in the ranking, because in 2019 there were four - not three - regions with lower average salaries: in addition to Extremadura, there were the Canary Islands and Castilla-La Mancha, there was also Valencia.

The Covid-19 crisis hit Andalucía hard and it became the third region with the lowest wages in Spain in 2020 and 2021.

In 2023, the average salary in Andalucía (the aforementioned 25,051.51 euros) was 10.7% below the Spanish average (28,049.94 euros).

Industry pays the most, construction pays the least

By sectors, the best paid, both in Andalucía and in Spain, are those employed in the industry sector. A worker in Andalucía receives an average of almost 28,500 euros, although this figure is once again 10% below the Spanish average (31,545.36 euros). The Andalusian construction sector, meanwhile, pays an average of almost 23,500 euros to its workers, 7.75% less than the Spanish average (25,470 euros). The average salary in the Andalusian service sector is limited to 24,744 euros, which is again 10.5% lower than the Spanish average (27,635.50 euros).

Wage inequality is another persistent issue in Andalucía. The top 10% earn 44,640.51 euros per year, 4.3 times more than the 10,276.37 euros earned by the poorest 10%. The same trend can be observed at national level: the 49,836 euros earned by the richest 10% is 4.3 times what the poorest 10% earn (11,466.88 euros).

Wage gap 4,370.55 euros is the difference between the salries earned by Andalusian men and Andalusian women. The average income of Andalusian women workers is 22,714.95 euros, compared to 27,085.50 euros for men in the region.

There is also a wide pay gap between men and women. The average annual salary in Andalucía is 25,051.51. Women's average is 22,714.95 euros and men's is close to 27,100 euros. If we take the lowest paid 10% of the regional population (10,276 euros on average), for women the figure falls to 8,691.30 euros, while for men it rises to 13,672.96 euros. Something similar happens among the 10% of Andalusians with the highest salaries: if they earn, on average, 44,640.51 euros, in the case of women, the salary drops to 42,147.06 euros, while in the case of men it rises to 47,264.62 euros.

Finally, there is also data by age. Andalusians under the age of 25 earn an average of 13,789.68 euros (compared to the Spanish average of almost 15,000 euros); between the ages of 25 and 34, the average salary in Andalusía is less than 20,000 euros (compared to 23,376.19 euros in Spain); between the ages of 35 and 44, the gap is also significant between the region and the country, because the 23,837.31 euros in Andalucía contrasts with the 27,880 euros at national level. The difference slightly narrows in the 45-54 age group:28,000 euros in Andalucía compared with 30,692 euros in Spain. For the over 55s the figures are 29,605 euros and 31,114 euros, respectively.