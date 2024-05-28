Andalucía strengthens ties with China to help boost economic relations

José Luis Piedra Seville Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 11:20 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, met last Friday at the regional government's San Telmo Palace in Seville with Yin Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, to strengthen cooperation between China and Andalucía across a number of areas of mutual interest. Key topics covered were mostly economic and commercial, but they also discussed collaboration in other areas such as technology, science, culture and tourism.

Among the issues addressed were those related to aerospace, heavy industry, energy, tourism, agri-food, cultural and educational sectors. According to a Junta spokesperson, the regional government has claimed the strengthening of relations with other countries as "a key opportunity", arguing that "we are going through times of great economic transformation" that favour the opening of new fields for "the diversification of the Andalusian economy and also of the business profile."

The Junta de Andalucía also highlighted in this meeting the region's position as a "leader in the technology and innovation industry, in renewable energies", as well as its status as a "place of history that is also interesting" for activities such as the naval and aerospace industries.

Potential

The regional government has set out Andalucía's potential in the automotive industry, an area where it has "green energy supply, excellent communications and a large number of universities with potential for investment in R&D." Coupled with that is "a large number of local players", who are specialised in the development and implementation of mobility solutions and could therefore collaborate in the development of projects.

The meeting between Moreno and Yin Li was also attended by Antonio Sanz (regional minister of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification), Carolina España (regional minister for the economy), the Chinese Ambassador to Spain Yao Jing, and additional members of the CPC's delegation from the Politburo's Standing Committee.

Andalucía's exports in the first quarter of this year reached 10.48 billion euros and the Chinese market was one of the top ten destinations for Andalusian products with 265 million euros, 2.5% of the total, according to data provided by Andalucía TRADE (Agency for Economic Transformation and Development - a Junta-supported initiative).