Andalucía to maintain additional public transport subsidies in 2025

Héctor Barbotta Seville Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 16:49

The Andalusian regional government will keep the additional discounts on public transport in 2025 through the green and the youth card, the metro passes and the intercity multi-journey passes. This additional discount, which will mean a 50 per cent reduction on journeys, will be applied until 1 June and is in addition to the discounts already offered on a permanent basis by the Andalusian regional government through the 'Consorcio' cards.

In announcing this measure, the regional spokesperson for transport, Rocío Díaz, accused the national government of delaying "once again, until the last minute the decision to provide part of the discount", despite the fact that the regional governments "have insistently asked for more planning". This request had already been made to Spain's minister for transport, Óscar Puente, by Díaz herself at the meeting held at the beginning of October in Granada. She added that these subsidies are only possible if they are paid for by both administrations.

Díaz also recalled that this discount is in addition to the approximately 30 per cent discounts that the Andalusian regional government offers on a permanent basis with the use of the 'Consorcio' card. "In Andalucía we are convinced that the best way to encourage the use of public transport is with permanent measures and without so much uncertainty," she said.

She said that the regional government has been committed to permanent discounts for years and has also launched new services such as the Tarjeta Joven de Transporte (young person's transport card), which was created in 2022 with discounts of 50 per cent on the single ticket and which has caught on among young people in Andalucía.

The Junta will provide 20 per cent of this additional discount, which will be added to the one committed by Spain's Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and approved in the last Cabinet meeting of ministers. Since January 2023, the Andalusian regional government has been applying these additional discounts on public transport, through the 'Consorcio' cards, the three Andalusian metro passes and the intercity multi-journey passes.